GTA 6 is one of the most hyped games that hasn’t even been announced yet. Fans of the Grand Theft Auto series have been waiting patiently for Rockstar Games to make an announcement. Rumors about GTA 6 have been circulating since the release of Grand Theft Auto V. Some speculate the possible release dates, the story, and, most importantly, the city/setting.

Grand Theft Auto V launched in 2013 when the new consoles were replacing the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3. At the new PS5 event, they announced Grand Theft Auto 5 would be a launching title, with more content and an expanded map. This made fans hesitant about a 2022 release, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the rumors and hype around GTA 6. So, from the possible release in 2023 to the new map featuring Vice City, we’ll be covering all rumors related to GTA 6.

Will GTA 6 Be Set In The Future?

Setting rumors have been thrown around a lot. Most fans believe it’ll stick to a modern setting. But, some fans think it could take place in the future. It sounds crazy, right? If GTA 6 was based in the future, then it’d have to compete with games like Cyberpunk 2077. Though competing with games that have similar settings isn’t new to Rockstar. They’ve competed with Saints Row since its inception in 2006 (although, depending on who you ask there’s no competition at all). In recent years, games like Call of Duty have gone for a futuristic approach, and it has been controversial, to say the least. Considering that, it is feasible for GTA 6 to be Futuristic.

As crazy as a futuristic Grand Theft Auto 6 sounds, there is a basis for the idea. Back in February 2020, Rockstar shared artwork on its website. The artwork was of a droid gently holding the Rockstar Games Logo. Red Dead Redemption 2 was hinted at a similar way with a picture of a weathered Rockstar logo against a red background. As far as fans can tell, the only games to look forward to from Rockstar are Bully 2 and Grand Theft Auto 6. It’s debated if Bully could even get a sequel in today’s culture, and that leads fans to believe it could be a GTA 6 tease.

Places GTA 6 Could Be Placed

Some GTA fans aren’t even listening to futuristic theories because it seems so unlikely for a game based in modern times to move to something so uncanny. Instead, they focus on a more ‘concrete’ location the game could be set. Previous Grand Theft Auto games have all been in three main cities –Los Santos (San Andreas), Liberty City, and Vice City. All of the maps were based on real places like New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, so fans are curious whether they’ll stick to the trio or try something new entirely.

Rockstar has made locations for Grand Theft Auto games that weren’t based in the usual trio. Grand Theft Auto II is based in a fictional city, and Grand Theft Auto: London is based in London (duh), so GTA 6 may be in its own made-up city.

Will GTA 6 Be Based In Vice City?

The most talked-about rumors are about the return of Vice City. Rumors suggest the game will take place in Vice City for part of the game, and then it will move the player to a fictional South American city based on Rio De Janeiro. Some fans imagine it like the Guarma missions in Red Dead Redemption 2. Emotions are mixed on the return of Vice City, but most think it would be awesome to see a last gen city be updated with new generation graphics, much like Grand Theft Auto 5 did with San Andreas.

How Would You Feel About GTA 6 In London?

The last time the GTA series visited London was back in 1999 with Grand Theft Auto: London, and since then Rockstar has yet to move GTA from one of the three well-known cities (LS, LC, and VC). But, that doesn’t discourage people from believing GTA 6 could take place in London. This video by UK Drill Insider has sparked curiosity within the GTA community.

What’s even more interesting is what Rockstar Games’ co-founder Dan Houser said, “At the moment, it feels like GTA’s DNA is contemporary-ish, American-ish, English-speaking-ish, because that’s what it has been… But that doesn’t necessarily limit it to those, that’s just what we’ve done so far.” All of this has fans wondering if there’s really a possibility that GTA 6 will come to London.

What Will The Story Of GTA 6 Be?

The one rumor that’s the hardest to get a grasp on is the story. Without a map tease, setting tease, or even an announcement, it’s tough to come up with story ideas, but leakers have given us hints as to what it could be about. The leaks could all be lies made up for attention, so take any leak you hear or read with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 Project Americas Rumor

On a now-deleted Reddit post, GTA 6, AKA Project Americas, has been in development since 2015, but it was put on the back burner to focus on Red Dead Redemption 2. According to the leaker, GTA 6 will span across decades, and it will be set in Vice City, Liberty City, and a new fictional city based on Rio De Janeiro. It will have only one playable protagonist named Ricardo. You’ll play as them as they rise to the title Drug Lord. Project Americas, GTA 6, will apparently have massive Narcos inspiration. Kotaku’s Jason Schreier has said that this leak is a load of crap, but you never know.

Possible GTA 6 Release Dates

Trying to figure out the release date of GTA 6 is like trying to stop GTA players from stealing cars. It’s impossible. But, people are still trying to figure it out. Fans believed it could’ve released in 2022, but due to Covid-19, it’s unlikely for a release that soon.

When trying to figure out the release date, you also have to account for Rockstar Games’ recent move to port Grand Theft Auto 5 to the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, with much more content and a larger map. This shows that Rockstar is still making Grand Theft Auto 5 online a priority.

The first trailer for GTA 5 dropped 2 years before the release of the game. Unless we receive a trailer this year, then it’s unlikely we’ll see GTA 6 come out in 2023 because Rockstar has never released a game within a year of its first trailer. Even if Rockstar were to show a GTA 6 trailer this year, it would take away from the new GTA 5 port. It wouldn’t make sense for them to reveal GTA 6 at this point.

What Consoles Will Have GTA 6

With the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 on the new consoles, it’s safe to assume that Rockstar Games is looking to release GTA 6 on the newer consoles. It’s likely to be released on both PS5 and XSX. PC players will probably have to wait, as they usually do. For Red Dead Redemption 2, PC players had to wait 1 year. So, it’ll probably take the same amount of time.